Star Wars Outlaws has cameos that should please "oldheads and youngheads" alike, but don't expect to be hunted down by Boba Fett

By Dustin Bailey
Star Wars Outlaws is set to feature an array of cameos from existing franchise canon, but it's also got an entirely original cast of assassins that'll come after you when you've made a criminal syndicate mad.

The faction system in Outlaws measures your estimation in the eyes of a handful of criminal syndicates, and if your reputation drops low enough, a faction might send an assassin out to hunt you down. Given Outlaws' place between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, you might think that those assassins would include the likes of Dengar, Bossk, or - of course - Boba Fett.

But creative director Julian Gerighty tells Game Informer that the assassin characters "are ones that we created specifically for the game." I wouldn't rule out any kind of cameo from a familiar bounty hunter, but it seems the assassins will be unfamiliar faces.

"There are a few canon Star Wars characters that we'll meet across the adventure," Gerighty notes. When asked if those cameos would please "oldhead" Star Wars fans in particular, Gerighty says, "Oldheads and youngheads, let's hope."

We already know of at least one 'oldhead' cameo with Jabba the Hutt, and a 'younghead' appearance from Solo: A Star Wars Story's Qi'ra - though sadly, she won't be played by Emilia Clarke this time around. Given how rich this period of Star Wars storytelling is, the possibilities for other cameos are effectively endless.

Gerighty also says that the Jedi "didn't even enter the picture" when deciding what Star Wars Outlaws would be about. 

