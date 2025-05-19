A Jyn Erso cameo in the Andor season 2 finale would've been "disrespectful," says Tony Gilroy: "I'd rather honor Rogue and keep it straight"

The Andor season 2 finale might directly set up Rogue One, but one major character from the Star Wars movie was missing.

Galen Erso gets a namecheck in the final three episodes, and, of course, plenty of Rogue One characters show up in Andor, considering it's a prequel to the movie. But one notable absence is Felicity Jones's Jyn Erso, daughter of Galen and the lead character of Rogue One.

"No," Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy told Entertainment Weekly, when asked if he considered a Jyn cameo. "I was asked that several times. I tried to sketch some versions along the way of what we would do. Episode 12 is very unique. It's its own energy and we are not trying to hype anything in 12. We always knew it was going to be not a low energy, but a different kind of episode."

He explained he thought he might have to bring back Danny Mays as Tivik, the spy that meets with (and is killed by) Cassian at the start of Rogue One, but ultimately no cameos happened.

"In the end, I realized if people didn't absolutely have to be there, they shouldn't," he added. "And it would've been lame to bring Jyn back as a cameo. That would've been really disrespectful in a way. I'd rather honor Rogue and keep it straight."

Andor has come to an end on Disney Plus. Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which arrives on the big screen next May.

