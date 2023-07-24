Star Wars Outlaws will let you betray Jabba the Hutt, if you're feeling bold

Star Wars Outlaws will let you work with Jabba the Hutt himself.

As IGN reports from San Diego Comic Con, a big focus for Star Wars Outlaws is Tatooine, and with that comes the criminal element notorious throughout the rogue planet. As such, our smuggler protagonist Kay Vess will be able to take on jobs for none other than Jabba the Hutt.

Not only will we be running missions for Jabba the Hutt, but we'll actually be able to betray the chief Hutt. Ubisoft didn't offer up any specific details on what betraying Jabba the Hutt would entail, but we can safely guess it'll have some far-reaching and deadly consequences.

Tatooine is a pretty common entry for Star Wars games at this point, but Jabba the Hutt has appeared in considerably fewer games than the planet. The big slimy creature did appear in Star Wars: Dark Forces all the way back in 1995, and in the original Star Wars Battlefront 2, but he hasn't really had a significant impact on any game that's been graced with his presence.

Maybe Star Wars Outlaws can change all that. Andor's Diego Luna famously wants to touch Jabba, and although we'd preferably not get quite that close to the Hutt, we can't deny he'd certainly be a huge presence in the new Ubisoft game. Outlaws is going big on its criminal element, which is why it's set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars Outlaws is currently set to launch next year in 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can expect Tatooine to be roughly the size of the entire map in Assassin's Creed Revelations, which Ubisoft is designing to be deliberately "manageable" for both its players and developers.

