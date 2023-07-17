Star Wars Outlaws lead reveals the size of every planet

Outlaws will be "manageable" for players and devs alike

Star Wars Outlaws' creative director has revealed just how big each of its in-game planets will be. 

In an interview with the latest issue of Edge Magazine, Outlaws creative director Julian Gerighty commented on the size of its various planets. "It's a crude analogy, but the size of one planet might be about [equivalent to] two of the zones in Assassin's Creed Odyssey," Gerighty said as an example.

"It could be two to three zones. But it's not, you know, this sort of epic 'the whole of England recreated' approach," Gerighty clarified, adding that the planets in Outlaws will be "manageable in size for both the player and developer at Ubisoft Massive.

Additionally, the creative director reveals Ubisoft Massive isn't employing procedural generation for the planets in Star Wars Outlaws. Every planet and individual location are all "handcrafted," Gerighty explains, adding "we haven't procedurally generated an entire planet.

This immediately puts Star Wars Outlaws in contrast with No Man's Sky, for example, or even Bethesda's Starfield, both of which employ procedural generation. For the latter game, Bethesda's procedurally generating planets, but will plop down handcrafted locations for each individual planet, in fitting with the planet's general atmosphere and vibe.

You can check out the full Star Wars Outlaws interview with Gerighty for further insights from the lead, or pick up the latest issue of Edge Magazine for a deeper dive into the highly anticipated new Ubisoft game.

Star Wars Outlaws is slated to release in 2024 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. What's more, the new game could be skipping a Steam launch entirely

Outlaws' Gerighty previously told GamesRadar+ that all the Red Dead Redemption 2 comparisons are "great," and flattering to Ubisoft's new game.

