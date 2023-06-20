Star Wars Outlaws might not launch on Steam

Star Wars Outlaws might be skipping out on a Steam launch.

If you head over to the official Star Wars Outlaws website and scroll to the bottom of the page, you'll note a 'Platforms' section near the middle of the screen. While the games lists PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, both of which we previously knew about, a 'Steam' note is nowhere to be found.

Instead, the website only makes a mention of 'Ubisoft Connect,' the developer and publisher's PC launcher. Think of it as similar to the Xbox storefront on PC - a place where Ubisoft can launch all its internally-developed games on PC to its audience directly, a competitor to Steam. Ubisoft Connect is also available on iOS and Android devices, as a way for Ubisoft to directly launch its mobile games for audiences.

This isn't confirmation of Ubisoft's new Star Wars game skipping out on a Steam launch, but it's a pretty strong indicator nonetheless. We've reached out to Ubisoft for clarification on the matter, and will update this piece should they shed any new light on the situation.

We'll thankfully have a little while to wait for Ubisoft to clarify the situation surrounding Outlaws on PC - the new game isn't set to launch until next year in 2024. Outlaws is being billed as the "first-ever open-world Star Wars game," and it's attempting to show a brand new side of the Empire, one that openly dabbles in corruption with criminal factions.

