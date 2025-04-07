New Star Wars: Unlimited expansion offers some kick-ass combos for your Jedi and Sith

A new Star Wars: Unlimited expansion has been lifted from the murk like an X-Wing from a Dagobah swamp, and Legends of the Force will arrive in July 2025.

Revolving around the supernatural Force itself (both Light and Dark sides), Star Wars: Unlimited Legends of the Force introduces 'Force Token' cards to gameplay. These let you utilize special abilities during your round but can only be generated under specific circumstances. Only one is available per player each turn as well, so you'll have to spend it wisely.

As in many of the best card games, this ability can also lead to a domino effect if used correctly. A good example would be the new deck leaders that are arriving with the Legends of the Force expansion – Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul. Maul's Leader side allows him to damage two units at once after using a Force Token, for instance, but he can generate a Force Token when attacking in his Leader Unit form so long as you have certain base cards in play to complete the combo. Similarly, using a Force Token allows Qui-Gon to withdraw non-Leader cards into your hand and play a unit that costs less for free. This offers some bait-and-switch moments that could be devastating in the right hands.

Don't assume it's all about the prequels, though. Legends of the Force shines a spotlight on Sith, Jedi, and everything in between – including Mother Talzin from Clone Wars alongside Ahsoka Tano and Baylan Skoll from the Ahsoka series.

You'll be able to go hands-on with the new Star Wars: Unlimited set when it launches this July.

