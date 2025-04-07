New Star Wars: Unlimited expansion offers some kick-ass combos for your Jedi and Sith

News
published

Legends of the Force will land this July

Legends of the Force artwork depicting Yoda, Ahsoka Tano, Baylan Skoll, Savage Opress, and Mother Talzin against a starry background
(Image credit: Fantasy Flight, Disney)

A new Star Wars: Unlimited expansion has been lifted from the murk like an X-Wing from a Dagobah swamp, and Legends of the Force will arrive in July 2025.

Revolving around the supernatural Force itself (both Light and Dark sides), Star Wars: Unlimited Legends of the Force introduces 'Force Token' cards to gameplay. These let you utilize special abilities during your round but can only be generated under specific circumstances. Only one is available per player each turn as well, so you'll have to spend it wisely.

As in many of the best card games, this ability can also lead to a domino effect if used correctly. A good example would be the new deck leaders that are arriving with the Legends of the Force expansion – Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul. Maul's Leader side allows him to damage two units at once after using a Force Token, for instance, but he can generate a Force Token when attacking in his Leader Unit form so long as you have certain base cards in play to complete the combo. Similarly, using a Force Token allows Qui-Gon to withdraw non-Leader cards into your hand and play a unit that costs less for free. This offers some bait-and-switch moments that could be devastating in the right hands.

Don't assume it's all about the prequels, though. Legends of the Force shines a spotlight on Sith, Jedi, and everything in between – including Mother Talzin from Clone Wars alongside Ahsoka Tano and Baylan Skoll from the Ahsoka series.

You'll be able to go hands-on with the new Star Wars: Unlimited set when it launches this July.

Looking for something to fill the time until release? Don't miss the best board games or the best tabletop RPGs.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and now manage GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage. You'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news.

