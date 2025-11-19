Cult favorite '00s sci-fi show Stargate is getting a reboot at Amazon Prime

Cult classic sci-fi franchise Stargate is returning with a new series from Amazon Prime, with a new showrunner, Martin Gero, who has ties to the all three original Stargate shows (via Variety).

Stargate has managed to hold onto a fairly sizable cult following in the years since the franchise last bowed. Launching with a modestly successful 1994 film before spinning off into a TV series titled Stargate: SG-1 which ran from 1997-2007. This ran alongside Stargate: Atlantis, which aired 100 episodes between 2004-2009, and finally Stargate Universe which ran for just two seasons from 2009-2011.

The mythos of Stargate is expansive, focusing on a series of eponymous "stargates" which allow instantaneous travel across almost any distance, provided the user has the right coordinates to find the place they're looking for. Built by a race of ancient aliens who once ruled ancient Egypt as god-kings, the stargates allow their builders to traverse their vast, intergalactic empire.

Stargate: SG-1 featured a team of elite scientists and soldiers exploring different worlds connected to the Stargate system.

Having worked on all three original Stargate series, new showrunner Martin Gero seems like the perfect fit to bring a new version of the show to life that can split the difference between appealing to classic fans and newcomers to the franchise alike.

"Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a story editor on Stargate: Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series, Stargate taught me everything about making television – it's written into my DNA," Gero said. "I'm beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase. For those who've kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith – this one's for you. And for those that are new to our world – I promise you're in for something extraordinary."

No projected premiere date for the new Stargate series has been announced.