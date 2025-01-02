With Jason Momoa switching Aquaman for Lobo, DC fans are convinced it's perfect casting

Former Aquaman star Jason Momoa will play Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. While it's a casting that has been rumored for some time, DC fans are still overjoyed by the change.

"Hell F***in Yeah... dude was born to play the role but was stuck with Aquaman," says one person , with another adding : "He's been prepping his entire life for this. Doesn't even need hair extensions"

"This is a good casting (Momoa's Aquaman was more Lobo than Arthur Curry already) but I can't say I want to see Lobo in the DCU. That said, it does feel like the sort of character James Gunn would like. Maybe they'll do something fun with him that'll make me like him. I do tend to appreciate him the most when he's juxtaposed with Superman so bouncing off of Supergirl should work," is another fan's verdict .

"The main man meets my man. Dude has the perfect energy for the role," says someone else . "I was wondering when he’d finally play Lobo. Just didn’t know which movie it’d be. He definitely fits it better than he did Aquaman!" says another fan .

"Damn. All this time I thought those rumors were just people wanting it real bad lol. Very pleasantly surprised to hear that's not the case!" says another person . "Looking forward to see how they incorporate Lobo into Woman of Tomorrow. Makes me wonder what kinds of changes/additions are going to be made to the story in the film."

Momoa confirmed his casting on Instagram, captioning a post featuring a past interview quote about how much he wants to play Lobo with "they called."

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) A photo posted by on

Next up for the DCU is Superman, which releases this July 11, while Creature Commandos continues weekly. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows.