James Gunn shares first look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow with House of the Dragon star, confirms the new DC movie has started filming

The first look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has arrived - and filming has finally begun.

"Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El," James Gunn wrote alongside a photo of Alcock from behind, seated in a director's chair with the Supergirl logo on it. "Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira." Check out the photo below.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow marks the second film in Gunn and Safran's new DCU, the first being Superman. Craig Gillespie directs from a screenplay penned by Nogueira. The cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Supergirl's mother. Schoenaerts is set to play the big bad, Krem of the Yellow Hills. Jason Momoa is also set to make an appearance as Lobo.

Per the official synopsis, "While celebrating her 21st birthday, Kara Zor-El travels across the galaxy with Krypto, during which she meets the young Ruthye and goes on a 'murderous quest for revenge'" (H/T Variety). Gunn previously described it as "above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We’re excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 26, 2026.