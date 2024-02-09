Hideo Kojima says Jordan Peele is just one of the big names working on his upcoming horror game, and that he calls the group 'The Avengers'

Hideo Kojima says Jordan Peele isn't the only big name working on his upcoming horror game, and is actually a member of a team that he likes to call 'The Avengers.'

On February 9, Kojima released a new video in his 'HideoTube' YouTube series. In the video, the developer gave several insights into his upcoming projects (he might be working on three games at once , by the way), including Death Stranding 2 and OD . During the video, Kojima talked about working with filmmaker Jordan Peele (Get Out, Nope) and how he's not the only big name attached to his Xbox horror project.

"We met on my podcast and we found out that we were mutual fans of each other," Kojima says, talking about Peele. "Since then, we've met several times and we talked about wanting to work together and he's going to participate in OD."

Although Peele's inclusion in the project is good news for horror fans, as it turns out, he's not the only one. Speaking about the mysterious other members of this team, Kojima adds: "We're actually calling them 'The Avengers' but we have other members like him. If I announced the names, you'd be surprised."

It's no secret that Kojima has a lot of friends over in Hollywood; his personal assistant's Twitter account is full of pictures of him meeting with various actors, directors, and other game developers.

Jordan Peele aside, Kojima has been seen on numerous occasions hanging out with Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, The Neon Demon), George Miller (Mad Max), and other notable filmmakers like Guillermo del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth, Pacific Rim) - but we're yet to know why.

It's worth noting that Winding Refn and del Toro lent their likeness to the first Death Stranding, while Miller is set to appear in Death Stranding 2. "We have a list of the members we're in talks with," Kojima continues in the YouTube video, "everything is not set in stone though."

There's a good reason why Kojima is keeping the details tight-lipped right now: "When we reveal these names, my name will be completely forgotten," the developer says before sending everyone's minds racing by adding: "Whenever I show this list to agents and managers, they can hardly believe it's true. They say 'How did you manage to gather all these people who won't listen to anybody else? How do you do it?'"

Elsewhere in the video, it's revealed that one of Death Stranding 2's actors has "no clue" what to expect from the sequel because Kojima won't tell him until recording starts, and that Kojima's making his action-espionage game because people begged him to make "another Metal Gear" on Twitter for 8 years .