Hideo Kojima seems to be working on 3 games right now: Death Stranding 2, OD, and the "action espionage game" with PlayStation

Now that Hideo Kojima has announced yet another of his games is in development, he might just be working on three games simultaneously.

Last year, Metal Gear Solid designer Hideo Kojima celebrated his 60th birthday and told fans that he has no plans to retire - and wants to "create things" for the rest of his life. It appears the developer has stayed true to his promise as not even six months later, he's revealed he's working on three large-scale projects.

The first of these projects - and potentially the furthest one along - is Death Stranding 2. We first found out about the sequel in 2022, and since then we've discovered the game's full title - Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - and as of last night's PlayStation State of Play , got a brand new lengthy trailer for it too.

During the same presentation, Kojima also announced, alongside the head of PlayStation Studios Herman Hulst, that he is working on a new "action espionage game" for the PS5 that will be "the culmination" of his 40-year career in game development. Production on the yet-to-be-named title is going to officially start after the release of Death Stranding 2, but I'm wondering how Kojima has time for all of it.

Alongside both of these, Kojima is also working with Microsoft and filmmaker Jordan Peele to create a horror game experience called OD. This game was rumored for a long time and even leaked in the weirdest way possible back in 2022. Last December though, it was officially revealed with an unsettling trailer at The Game Awards 2023. Let's not forget that there's also a Death Stranding movie in the works which Kojima is supervising but not directing.

Earlier this year, the developer said that 2024 is going to be a "tough year" with everything he's got going on, and now we understand why.