Hideo Kojima says it’s going to be a "tough year" with Death Stranding 2, OD, and more on the go

By Hirun Cryer
published

The Kojima Productions head has a lot in the works

Hideo Kojima
(Image credit: Hideo Kojima)

Hideo Kojima has said it's going to be a "tough year" for him amid simultaneous production of Death Stranding 2 and OD, as well as other projects.

2024 is the Year of the Dragon, if you didn't know, and Kojima Productions put out the lovely artwork below in celebration. Kojima offered up a pretty lengthy message to accompany the new art, revealing he's got Death Stranding 2 and OD on the go at once, as well as a new writing project, the Death Stranding movie with A24, and the revival of 'HideoTube.'

See more

'HideoTube' is a little YouTube channel where Kojima talks - extensively - about the latest movies he's watched. All of that is a lot to work on at once, so Kojima wants to limit his overseas business trips as much as possible. Maybe he won't be hanging out with Jordan Peele and Geoff Keighley quite as much this coming year. 

The 'ADR' Kojima refers to there with Death Stranding 2 stands for 'Automated Dialog Replacement,' but don't worry, there's nothing automated or AI about it at all. It simply denotes actors recording lines to get their performance as close to lip-syncing movements for their characters as possible.

Death Stranding 2 hasn't even started Japanese voiceover recording, if you're wondering what else is still left to do on the acting side. The likes of Kenjiro Tsuda will probably be returning for the Japanese voice cast, which will probably take place after the English voice cast has completely wrapped its work on the forthcoming sequel.

Kojima announced back in 2022 that Death Stranding 2 is only a working title, so we don't even know the actual name of the new game. Here's hoping Kojima Productions is ready to share more details on the anticipated new game relatively soon. 

You can head over to our new games 2024 guide for a look at all the games set to debut throughout the new year.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.