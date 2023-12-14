Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding movie partner is revealed via a $40 t-shirt

Hideo Kojima is partnering with A24, the company behind Everything Everywhere All at Once and Uncut Gems, on the Death Stranding movie.

As revealed on the A24 Shop – and flagged by Wario 64 on Twitter – the film production studio and distributor announced, "It’s official: we’ve partnered with Kojima Productions on the live-action feature film adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s acclaimed video game, Death Stranding." You can even buy a $40 t-shirt with the A24 logo being given a Death Stranding makeover.

It appears this reveal has been announced ahead of time. Reddit user RedSeven4 uncovered an A24 logo while snooping around the Kojima Productions website.

It’s unclear exactly how A24 will be involved, but it certainly brings some considerable cinematic pedigree. Talk to Me, Past Lives, and The Whale are just some of the titles it has partially produced or been involved with in the past 12 months. Other acclaimed works include Lady Bird, The Green Knight, and Everything Everywhere All at Once – which won Best Picture earlier this year.

Death Stranding, released in 2019, tells the eerily prescient story of courier Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) as fights to reconnect a fractured United States after an apocalyptic event known as the ‘Death Stranding’.

Little is known about the film adaptation – including whether its litany of stars, including Reedus, Lea Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner will return – but Hideo Kojima previously revealed he would be "deeply involved" in production.

"Just to be clear, I am deeply involved in producing, supervising, plotting, look, design and content of the film adaptation of DS, just not in charge of directing," Kojima tweeted in June.

The legendary developer has also recently announced Xbox game OD, in collaboration with Jordan Peele and starring Sophia Lillis (Dungeons and Dragons) and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria).

