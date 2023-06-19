Hideo Kojima isn't directing the Death Stranding movie, he's just supervising it

Hideo Kojima is involved with the Death Stranding movie, but he won't be the one directing the adaptation.

It's a day ending in 'Y,' which means Hideo Kojima has been tweeting up a storm. Yesterday on June 18, Kojima saw fit to clarify a misunderstanding about the upcoming Death Stranding movie: he's "deeply" involved with the new project, but he isn't actually directing the movie.

Just to be clear, I am deeply involved in producing, supervising, plotting, look, design and content of the film adaptation of DS, just not in charge of directing.June 18, 2023 See more

Instead, Kojima seems to be taking on a more supervisory role, attending to the production, plotting, look, and design of the Death Stranding movie. All these focuses, honestly, make Kojima's role on the movie adaptation sound pretty similar to his role in making the actual game, albeit without the direction.

This means Hideo Kojima is remaining one step away from his dream of directing a Hollywood movie. Famously, his body is about 70% movies, and it's been very well documented over the years that Kojima once wanted to make films instead of games. Unfortunately, that dream isn't becoming a reality with the Death Stranding movie.

So far, we know precious little about the upcoming Death Stranding movie. It was previously reported that the movie would add new characters that weren't in the games, and it was then revealed that the Death Stranding movie could ditch the game's characters completely. Maybe it's better not to expect Norman Reedus and Guillermo del Toro to show up in the film.

Check out our guide to all the upcoming movies you need to be keeping an eye on while you wait for the Death Stranding movie.