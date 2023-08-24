On his 60th birthday, Hideo Kojima says he has no plans to retire - and wants to "create things" for the rest of his life

On his 60th birthday, Hideo Kojima is celebrating by telling fans he has no plans to retire and plans to "create things" for the rest of his life.

August 24, 2023 marks Death Stranding's director Hideo Kojima's 60th birthday. Addressing fans on Twitter, the developer writes: "On August 24, I turned 60 years old and celebrated my 60th birthday. I have never thought that I would be celebrating my 60th birthday." Kojima then goes on to say: "There is no retirement age or retirement in my way of life. I would like to continue 'creating things' for the rest of my life."

The Metal Gear Solid developer then also thanked fans for their "continued support" over the years, and shared that one perk of turning 60 is that "I get to buy the tickets with senior price to see the cinema," which is a wonderful way to think about aging.

On August 24, I turned 60 years old and celebrated my 60th birthday. I have never thought that I would be celebrating my 60th birthday. Since I am overseas, I can't wear a Japanese traditional red vest with my family, but I found a red T-shirt by Yayoi Kusama, so I am wearing it.

To be fair, Kojima probably doesn't have time to retire right now - even if he wanted to. As we probably all know by now, Kojima, as well as the rest of the team at Kojima Productions, is hard at work on Death Stranding 2 . We don't yet have a release date for the sequel, but Kojima hasn't been shy about sharing several sneak peeks at Death Stranding 2's development - which has given us a rough idea of where in development the project is.

Kojima is also apparently working on a "completely new game" in addition to Death Stranding 2 . We're not sure if this is a secret third project or the same one, but Kojima also recently announced that he has partnered with Xbox for a mysterious new game. We haven't received any news on either of these titles, but fans have a suspicion that at least one of them is linked to the Overdose game leak we had last year.