Hideo Kojima shares several sneak peeks at Death Stranding 2's development

Hideo Kojima has shared several behind-the-scenes photos from Death Stranding 2 's development to let fans know he's still working hard on the sequel.

Over the last week, Kojima has shared a number of photos from inside and around the motion capture studio on both his English (opens in new tab) and Japanese (opens in new tab) Twitter accounts. This includes cameos from actors set to appear in Death Stranding 2 such as Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, Troy Baker, Norman Reedus, and more.

There's a lot of photos to peek at on both accounts, but some of the most interesting ones include a photo of Elle Fanning and Kojima wearing Death Stranding 2 shirts, a photo of Kojima posing with both Norman Reedus and Troy Baker (who both appeared in the first Death Stranding game), as well as two photos of Shioli Kutsuna - one of them standing outside a trailer (opens in new tab), and one of them in a mocap suit on set.

Another interesting photo Kojima has shared includes four chairs seemingly for cast members to use on set (opens in new tab), all of which have the actors' names on them. So far we've seen a chair for Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, Norman Reedus, and Lea Seydoux - who is yet to appear in any of the other recent photos but who played Fragile in the first Death Stranding game.

Kojima has also shared a series of photos of Elle Fanning in a mocap suit whilst holding a birthday cake (opens in new tab) covered in adorable cryptobiotes from the first Death Stranding game. Speaking of cryptobiotes, Kojima has also shared a photo of Norman Reedus clutching a plush version (opens in new tab) of the litter critter. There's also a couple of shots of seven actors in full mocap outfits (opens in new tab) and standing on set, however, their identities remain mostly a mystery as their faces aren't included in the picture.

Overall, it looks like Kojima is having a great time working with the rest of the team on Death Stranding 2. Although the sequel was revealed in December 2022, it seems like there's still a bit of work to be done on Death Stranding 2 - considering all of the known cast appear to still be filming their parts for the game.

We don't have a release date just yet either, so for now we'll have to settle for glimpses of the game through Kojima's regular photo updates.