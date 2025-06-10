Fans briefly panicked after Hideo Kojima's account shared "The life and death of Hideo Kojima" piece, but he's fine – he's just thinking about death and the things he still wants to make

Fans of Hideo Kojima got a bit of a jumpscare today as his official Twitter account shared a new interview titled "The life and death of Hideo Kojima," but rest assured, the Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid mastermind is totally fine.

In the excellent new interview from GQ Magazine, Kojima gets deep as he discusses his fears about not having enough time in his life to create everything he wants, with him saying: "What I am most afraid of is time. I am afraid of dying and having dementia. I am afraid of forgetting things when I get old. I am afraid that I won't even realize what I am forgetting."

The title makes a lot of sense, but without a caption or further elaboration from Kojima as he shared it, you can understand why a few people were caught off guard by his post. As one fan so eloquently puts it, "my heart sank to my ass for a split second."

"Don't you ever scare me like this again," another begs, sharing a delightful edit of Death Stranding 2 protagonist Sam Porter Bridges giving Kojima a little kiss on the top of his head, which I've got to say has really amused me.

Don’t you ever scare me like this again 😭 pic.twitter.com/UTZYLhgdgqJune 10, 2025

Seriously, though, it's hard not to feel for Kojima and his desperation to continue creating. He's spoken publicly before about how falling ill during the COVID-19 pandemic and then turning 60 changed his perspective on life, and reflecting on his health scare now, he says: "I feel nervous. I feel rushed. I still have a lot of things I want to do – that I need to do."

Part of that is seemingly because of games taking so long to make, as he says, "I'd feel more relieved if I could make a game in a year," explaining: "If you think about 10 years, you can do three games. You have to make a decision. You're always thinking, 'What is correct?'"

The good news for us (and seemingly, Kojima too) is that we don't have long to wait now until his next game, with Death Stranding 2 set to launch on PS5 on June 26.

