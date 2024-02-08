Assassin's Creed Red, Ubisoft's open-world RPG set in Japan, is set to launch by March 2025

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Red, the long-awaited game that takes the series to feudal Japan, is set to launch in the next fiscal year.

The publisher's fiscal year starts on April 1, so that means Assassin's Creed Red is set to launch sometime between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. "We're gearing up for a very promising line-up for fiscal year 2025," Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot said in prepared remarks as part of the company's latest financial report, highlighting the previously announced release of Star Wars Outlaws in calendar 2024, "as well as Assassin's Creed Codename Red, set in the long-awaited feudal Japan universe."

I'm a bit bewildered by Guillemot calling this the "feudal Japan universe" as if feudal Japan was dreamed up in the mind of an underpaid comic book writer, but I guess the multiverse era of pop culture has poisoned all our brains. Either way, he ain't kidding about the "long-awaited" part, since fans have been calling for Assassin's Creed to hit historical Japan pretty much since the inception of the series.

Red is described as a codename, and few details about it have been revealed so far. We do know that Ubisoft is billing as "the future of our open-world RPG games on Assassin's Creed," and is set to tie into the similarly mysterious Assassin's Creed Infinity hub.

We might be getting more information on Red sooner rather than later, however, as Ubisoft says in today's report that "the extent of the FY2024-25 line-up will be revealed in May." That'll likely line up with the publisher's next financial report, and if there are major details on upcoming games to be revealed, it's a safe bet that a more fan-focused announcement event will be coming in the meantime.

There are a whole lot of upcoming Assassin's Creed games, so if you need help sorting them all out we've got you covered at that link.