Tekken 8 community rocked by a bot that plays only one character, presses only one button, and is rampaging up the ranked ladders

The Tekken 8 community is getting rocked by a bot that's obliterating opponents by repeatedly mashing one button.

JimMashima (very good) is the current main character of the moment among the Tekken 8 community. The tweet below first drew attention to the bot earlier this week, as it attempts to climb the Tekken 8 ranked leaderboards by mashing one attack - left kick - over and over again until it wins or crumbles in defeat.

35% of Tekken 8 viewers on Twitch are watching JimMashima AKA 3ddy.It's a bot pressing only one button: 3 (left kick) who was close to getting the Eliminator rank.This timeline is nuts. pic.twitter.com/lWaosig6reApril 29, 2024

Somewhat worryingly, JimMashima was perilously close to acquiring the 'Eliminator' rank in Tekken 8's online scene, which can only be attained by acquiring 16,600 points from online battles. Yes, that many Tekken 8 players have been absolutely done in by a bot that's hammering one attack.

Whatever you think of them, JimMashima is still going strong at the time of writing, and they're streaming right now over on their Twitch channel. They have over 7,000 followers to their name, as the bot repeatedly plays Eddy Gordo, Tekken 8's debut DLC character, so it's not like there isn't an audience for this feat.

Viewers appear to be very split on the bot. There's a lot of "Booooo" and so on in the Twitch chat, as well as a copypasta lambasting viewers for giving the bot attention in the first place, effectively turning Tekken 8 into a joke to be laughed at by outside viewers who don't play the game.

Others, meanwhile, are saying that the bot is merely exposing the "newbies" out there among the Tekken 8 players. "This shows newbies tend to jump on doing combo challenges instead of understanding the basic of fighting game like blocking, low, mid, high, opening, punish, and spacing," one Twitter user writes.

At least this is better than Tekken 8 players cheating by wearing a hat that's 500% the normal size.