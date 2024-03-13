The new Tekken 8 hotness is to cheat by wearing a massive hat 500% the usual size

Tekken 8 players are seemingly manipulating in-game objects to turn themselves into gigantic hats and smite opponents.

The tweet just below has gone semi-viral today on March 13, showing a Tekken 8 player getting absolutely obliterated by a Yoshimitsu player on PC. The hapless player barely has a chance to fight back, because the player that goes by the name 'The Hat Man' has quite literally turned themselves into a massive hat to throw their opponent off their game.

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK ???? WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK ???Are you people actually doing something ? @Harada_TEKKEN #T8_report pic.twitter.com/9DnQURdTAmMarch 13, 2024 See more

As such, the player can't see the actual in-game Yoshimitsu character model, and so they can't block their attacks, or even strike back at them. They're effectively blinded by the fact that the Yoshimitsu player's hat takes up nearly half of the entire screen at once. The defeated player isn't pleased whatsoever, and you can't blame them at all.

So what's really going on here? The player on Twitter claims that their opponent has effectively delved into the in-game Tekken 8 files, and drastically increased the size of the hat itself, so that it takes up the majority of the screen and gives them an unfair advantage.

It's a little hard to gauge how widespread this problem is, because the tweet proclaiming the issue only just came about earlier today. Right now at least, Tekken 8 creative director Katsuhiro Harada, who's tagged in the original tweet, hasn't responded to the video, probably because of how new it is.

Another Twitter user says that Bandai Namco's developers need to assemble another Excel spreadsheet to track down the players. This is a reference to producer Michael Murray's comments earlier this year, where the developer revealed that he has a personal spreadsheet of cheaters, that he then hands off to the development team to make the bans.

We'll have to keep an eye on this situation over the coming days and weeks to see how it unfolds. Right now at least, the cheat doesn't appear to be widespread in the Tekken 8 community.

