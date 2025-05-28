Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 devs use Tekken 8 mod on a lunch break to figure out whether Verso or Renoir is stronger, attracting the attention of fighting series boss Katsuhiro Harada
The true villains and heroes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 take some time to figure out, as the allegiance and motivations of characters is unraveled the further into the RPG you get. One thing we all want to know though, is who would win in a fight, Verso or Renoir? Thanks to a Tekken 8 mod, the devs themselves apparently found out.
A Tekken 8 mod changes the appearance of Victor and Clive with Renoir and Verso respectively. What makes this even better is that Vic is French, like Renoir, and Verso and Clive are both voiced by Ben Starr, the live-action Jimbo himself.
As spotted by Automaton, the devs of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at Sandfall Interactive decided to use this mod to duke it out and see which character would come out on top. "Just a lunch break at work trying to settle who would win," reads a tweet showing two developers playing the game. The fight even caught the attention of some notable figures, including Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada.
"Is that a leverless controller? You’re a serious fighting game player," he tweets, commenting on game designer Victor Deleard's use of the specialized controller. Deleard is fighting associate producer Vincent Constantin, whose controller remains tantalizingly out of shot.
"That is a certified 'Wheee!' moment, mes amis," replies the official Tekken account, referencing a silly moment shared between Verso and Esquie. It adds, "And we all know who would win between the two of them," but the results of the match are unknown.
Who do you think won?
Anyway, if you've had your fill of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, check out some of the other best RPGs you can play.
