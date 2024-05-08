Mark Hamill voices the Joker in MultiVersus alongside Kevin Conroy's Batman

Mark Hamill may be retired from voicing the Joker, but there's at least one more new performance from him out there that fans are just now getting to hear, as the beloved actor provides the voice for the Joker in the upcoming full release of Warner Bros. crossover beat-em-up game MultiVersus.

Hamill's debut as MultiVersus' Joker comes as a surprise in the character's reveal trailer for the game, seen here:

Hamill retired from voicing the Joker after the death of longtime Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy in 2022. Both actors began voicing their respective roles in the early '90s with Batman: The Animated Series, with their performances earning a reputation as the definitive voices for Batman and Joker over their 30 year tenure with the characters.

It's hard to say exactly where Conroy's last Batman voice performance lands, as he posthumously portrays Batman in MultiVersus as well as the game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and the upcoming animated film Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three.

Given that MultiVersus was originally previewed with Conroy's voice as Batman with a beta release in 2022, it seems likely that Hamill's Joker voice lines were recorded some time ago, before Conroy's death, as Hamill has only reiterated his plans to retire his Joker in the time since.

Either way, it's a nice treat for fans who have grown up hearing Hamill and Conroy as Joker and Batman in animated shows, movies, games, and more. And, it's a bittersweet goodbye to a true voice acting dynamic duo (to borrow a phrase), whose performances consistently elevated each other and delighted fans for decades.

MultiVersus gets its wide release on May 28.

Mark Hamill is one of the best Joker actors of all time, in any medium.