After Genshin Impact's explosive success, PlayStation's been collecting gacha games for PS5 like money-printing Infinity Stones

PlayStation has been snatching up gacha-driven action RPGs left and right ever since Genshin Impact became a seismic hit on the console (alongside mobile and PC), and the next gacha game dropping on PS5 is none other than Neverness to Everness - tongue-twisting name, I know, but you can just think of it as the 'anime GTA' one.

Neverness to Everness is the newest free-to-play game from the developers behind Tower of Fantasy, Hotta Studio's similarly Impact-ish endeavour, coming to PC, PS5, and mobile. It was announced for the console earlier this month with the trailer below showing off a gorgeous neon-soaked city and some characters with sick-looking abilities.

Neverness to Everness (NTE) - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Free-to-play structure, joyfully exaggerated animations, memorable anime mascots, and some over-the-top action will be sure to rip at least some eyes off of Genshin Impact, but the extended gameplay walkthrough below almost makes it seem like a Rockstar Romp. An open-world urban landscape, drivable vehicles, and walk-in stores? Yep, that sure seems like a 'Genshin goes GTA' situation. No wonder PlayStation nabbed the world's two biggest games rolled up in one.

NTE Gameplay Trailer | Neverness to Everness | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

PlayStation's been hunting down similar prey for ages at this point. In the last year alone, the platform landed Project Mugen, another city-based open-worlder where you grapple across buildings like someone stuck in the Spider-Verse; Arknights: Endfield, a more "strategic" take on the gacha playbook, and Wuthering Waves, another competitor that had a bumpy PC launch.

After Genshin Impact's explosive success (or impact, sorry), it's no surprise to see so many new entrants enter the gacha arena, four years after the subgenre's giant released. If you're looking for another, Neverness to Everness doesn't have a release date yet but pre-registrations are now live (maybe keep the tab open anyway, the lo-fi beat is pretty sweet.)

