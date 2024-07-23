2 months after a shaky PC and mobile launch, Genshin competitor Wuthering Waves is confirmed to be in development for PS5
But no release window has been given
The free-to-play open-world Genshin Impact competitor Wuthering Waves is officially on its way to a console platform, as developer Kuro Games confirms it's now in development for PlayStation 5.
Wuthering Waves was released back in May, and as the whopping 30 million pre-registrations prove, plenty of people were hyped for it. However, at the time of writing, it's still only available on PC, iOS, and Android, so the latest announcement is great news for anyone who's been hoping to play the action RPG on a console instead, even if no indication has been given as to when we can expect the PS5 version to launch.
"We are excited to announce that the PS5 version of Wuthering Waves is now officially in development," Kuro Games writes on Twitter. "We'll provide updates on the official launch time of the PS5 version in the future. Please stay tuned for more information!"
Dear Rovers,We are excited to announce that the PS5 version of Wuthering Waves is now officially in development. We'll provide updates on the official launch time of the PS5 version in the future. Please stay tuned for more information!#WutheringWaves pic.twitter.com/6qwzHsJXEHJuly 23, 2024
Despite the hype, Wuthering Waves' initial release wasn't exactly a smooth one, with performance issues and even device overheating problems plaguing players at launch. After just one day, some users even figured out that it was possible to access unreleased content by changing the date on their systems. Kuro Games was apologetic for the action RPG's issues, and offered players plenty of in-game compensation in an attempt to make up for it, including a free five-star character.
Hopefully, whenever the PS5 release comes, things won't be quite so rocky. There's no doubt Kuro Games will have taken notes from the PC and mobile launch, so fingers crossed that any potential issues can be squashed before the game is out and in PlayStation users' hands.
While you're here, be sure to check out our list of all Wuthering Waves codes and how to redeem them for some in-game bonuses.
