Genshin-like action-RPG Wuthering Waves has been out for one day, but players have already managed to access unreleased content via virtual time travel

Kuro Games' new Genshin Impact-like action-RPG, Wuthering Waves, has been out for just one day, but curious players have already figured out how to force themselves into the future to access unreleased content, all by simply changing the date on their devices.

It really is the oldest trick in the book, and players are baffled that it even works. As showcased in a video on Bilibili , moving the date on your system to virtually time travel into the future apparently lets you play Yinlin's trial – giving you access to a character who isn't meant to be out until next month. The user in the video pulls up their PC settings during the demonstration, showing that they'd set their date to June 23 in order to access the content.

Those who've tried this themselves claim that when you move your system date forward, you can't actually roll for Yinlin on Wuthering Waves' gacha banner, as it just doesn't show up. So, it doesn't seem that anyone will be able to add her to their ranks early, but they can seemingly test her out ahead of her launch.

Over on Reddit, some find the bug hilarious, with one user questioning if we're collectively "back in 2010." However, others find it more concerning than anything else, with one stating that "you can't even defend this."

Wuthering Waves hasn't exactly had the smoothest start since its launch yesterday. Kuro Games has already released a statement acknowledging the performance issues that the action-RPG released with, which saw some players experience lag, frame-rate drops, crashes, and even device overheating. An "emergency patch" that aimed to fix the worst of these problems has already been rolled out, but Kuro Games says further performance optimization is on the way.

"Please rest assured that we are dedicated to providing the best possible experience for our players, and we take performance concerns seriously," the developer says.

