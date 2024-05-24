New open-world Genshin competitor Wuthering Waves offers players compensation as it reiterates commitment to "take performance concerns seriously"

Developer Kuro Games has acknowledged the rough launch of its new open-world action-RPG Wuthering Waves, and has reiterated its commitment to further optimize the game's performance and provide the "best possible experience" as it offers compensation to players.

The free-to-play gacha game launched worldwide yesterday across iOS, Android, and PC (via the Epic Games Store), and to say that people were excited for it would be an understatement. Prior to its release, over 30 million people had pre-registered for the game , which is mind-blowing. However, it quickly became apparent that a number of problems were plaguing the launch, including performance issues and crashes.

"Wuthering Waves has officially launched worldwide, and we are immensely grateful for the support of our players," Kuro Games writes in a statement on Twitter. "We have identified some issues that have impacted your gaming experience and are now actively working on solutions. We are committed to constant self-reflection and improvement, with your satisfaction as our top priority.

"We are incredibly grateful for your understanding and patience during our recent technical issues."

On the current list of known issues , Kuro Games confirms that it's aware players have encountered issues with age authentication on mobile devices, crashes when loading splash screens, animation glitches on certain Samsung devices, as well as further problems with lag, freezing, device overheating, and blurry graphics. Already, an "emergency patch" has been rolled out to rectify the most serious issues, but Kuro Games advises players to check their device load status and reduce their graphics settings if they continue to see crashes or overheating.

"Please rest assured that we are dedicated to providing the best possible experience for our players, and we take performance concerns seriously," Kuro Games adds. "In future updates, we will continue to optimize the game's performance to improve your gaming experience. Please stay tuned to our upcoming notices and announcements."

Even if some things remain unfixed at the time of writing, Kuro Games is attempting to sweeten the deal for players by offering compensation. To be exact, players are able to claim 10 Lustrous Tides – currency which can be used to pull on Convenes (banners) to roll for new characters or weapons. Whether this is a worthy peace offering is entirely up to the players, but here's hoping it won't be too long before the rest of Wuthering Waves' launch issues are ironed out.

