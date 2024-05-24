New open-world Genshin competitor Wuthering Waves offers players compensation as it reiterates commitment to "take performance concerns seriously"
At launch, some players experienced crashes, lag, and even device overheating
Developer Kuro Games has acknowledged the rough launch of its new open-world action-RPG Wuthering Waves, and has reiterated its commitment to further optimize the game's performance and provide the "best possible experience" as it offers compensation to players.
The free-to-play gacha game launched worldwide yesterday across iOS, Android, and PC (via the Epic Games Store), and to say that people were excited for it would be an understatement. Prior to its release, over 30 million people had pre-registered for the game, which is mind-blowing. However, it quickly became apparent that a number of problems were plaguing the launch, including performance issues and crashes.
"Wuthering Waves has officially launched worldwide, and we are immensely grateful for the support of our players," Kuro Games writes in a statement on Twitter. "We have identified some issues that have impacted your gaming experience and are now actively working on solutions. We are committed to constant self-reflection and improvement, with your satisfaction as our top priority.
"We are incredibly grateful for your understanding and patience during our recent technical issues."
Dear Rovers,Wuthering Waves has officially launched worldwide, and we are immensely grateful for the support of our players. We have identified some issues that have impacted your gaming experience and are now actively working on solutions. We are committed to constant…May 23, 2024
On the current list of known issues, Kuro Games confirms that it's aware players have encountered issues with age authentication on mobile devices, crashes when loading splash screens, animation glitches on certain Samsung devices, as well as further problems with lag, freezing, device overheating, and blurry graphics. Already, an "emergency patch" has been rolled out to rectify the most serious issues, but Kuro Games advises players to check their device load status and reduce their graphics settings if they continue to see crashes or overheating.
"Please rest assured that we are dedicated to providing the best possible experience for our players, and we take performance concerns seriously," Kuro Games adds. "In future updates, we will continue to optimize the game's performance to improve your gaming experience. Please stay tuned to our upcoming notices and announcements."
Even if some things remain unfixed at the time of writing, Kuro Games is attempting to sweeten the deal for players by offering compensation. To be exact, players are able to claim 10 Lustrous Tides – currency which can be used to pull on Convenes (banners) to roll for new characters or weapons. Whether this is a worthy peace offering is entirely up to the players, but here's hoping it won't be too long before the rest of Wuthering Waves' launch issues are ironed out.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
For more games you can play without spending a penny, be sure to check out our list of the top 25 best free games.
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.