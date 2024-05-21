With 30 million people signed up already, imminent open-world RPG Wuthering Waves is another Chinese action darling to watch

Ahead of launch tomorrow, action-RPG Wuthering Waves has amassed a staggering 30 million pre-registrations around the world across mobile and PC platforms.

Wuthering Waves, if you don't already know about it, is another sublime-looking open-world action RPG from a Chinese developer, and it's right around the corner with a May 22 launch in sight. Ahead of launch last week, developer Kuro Game announced in the tweet below that a grand total of 30 million players around the world had pre-registered for Wuthering Waves' launch.

Celebrating Wuthering Waves' 30 Million Global Pre-registrations!All Pre-registration Milestones have been reached. Upon official release, you can claim the following rewards via the in-game mailbox: Lustrous Tide x20, Sigil: En Route, Astrite x200, Advanced Resonance Potion… pic.twitter.com/GXZqyIPEadMay 16, 2024

That's a hell of a lot of players by just about anyone's metric. If you cast your mind back a fair few years to the launch of Genshin Impact, which similarly arrived on mobile and PC platforms simultaneously, HoYoverse's game totaled just over 10 million pre-registrations before launch, a milestone that Wuthering Waves has absolutely obliterated.

If you're one of the 30 million hopeful players out there, the good news is that Wuthering Waves is available to download right now ahead of its launch tomorrow. The pre-download instructions are mercifully simple - just create an account with developer Kuro Game, download the client, and install Wuthering Waves, which is coming in at just over 18GB on PC.

Dear Rovers:Wuthering Waves will officially launch on 2024/05/22 19:00 (PT)! Pre-download is now available on our official website. Please refer to the Pre-download Instructions to install the game client.Navigate to the pre-download page: https://t.co/onPgVwFPHR pic.twitter.com/jye1GQJQKTMay 21, 2024

Wuthering Waves is the latest in a pretty long line of stellar-looking Chinese free-to-play games. We obviously have Genshin Impact from developer HoYoverse, but keep in mind that the impressive Zenless Zone Zero is still off on the far horizon, set to launch at some unknown point in the future on mobile and PC, before coming to PS5 at some point later on.

If you didn't already know, Wuthering Waves held a closed beta session last year, and following this, Kuro Game revealed 90% of the game had been rewritten. This was apparently based off player feedback from the initial session, so here's hoping the game makes a better impression at launch tomorrow.

