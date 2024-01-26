Gorgeous Genshin Impact-like open-world RPG Wuthering Waves confirms PS5 release, devs say "90% of the story has been completely rewritten" after test feedback

The developer of upcoming Genshin Impact-like Wuthering Waves says it's rewritten 90% of its story ahead of the RPG's second closed beta.

Developer Kuro Game recently announced that its open-world RPG will be having a second closed beta, a full nine months after the first. This time around, the studio is hoping to make a better impression, as it's taken player feedback and made several changes to Wuthering Waves - which you can clearly see in the closed beta 2 trailer below.

To coincide with the beta's announcement, Kuro Game released a video featuring three members of the development team revealing what the studio has been up to over the last nine months. One developer, Dong, explained: "We spent efforts in improving nearly everything our players raised concerns about," before going on to discuss the RPG's new visuals and story.

Dong revealed that following the first closed beta, "our main goal was to completely revise the storyline for better player experience. We can't share details yet but we're excited to say that 90% of the story has been completely rewritten." Due to the amount that had to be redone, the scripts, voice acting, quest structures, certain art assets, all of the cinematics, and more have been reworked.

"Honestly, it was not an easy decision. We only had six months to make all those adjustments when we had been developing our game for 2 - 3 years. We were under a lot of pressure but knew it was the right thing to do," the developer reveals.

Talking about Wuthering Waves' updated art, the developer adds: "One of the most brought up issues was that the color palette of the open world was too dull - depressing even." He continues: "We [took] inspiration from famous animation series to create a more vibrant look and feel. We aimed to make it feel like an immersive and enjoyable anime series filled with stunning animation."

Last week, during Unreal Fest '23 in Shanghai, Kuro Game also revealed that Wuthering Waves would be heading to PS4 and PS5 alongside PC and mobile. Not only this but, according to a Twitter user's translation, the graphics settings for PS5 will be identical to the ultra settings on the PC version. As for PS4, the last-gen version will boast settings that are slightly higher than the maximum mobile settings.

Registration for the beta is open now (via the official website) for PC, iOS, and Android, and will end on February 7, 2024 - ready to kick off on a yet-to-be-revealed date and time.

While we wait for Wuthering Waves, find out what else you could be playing with our games like Genshin Impact list.