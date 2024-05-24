After a shaky launch, the new ARPG hungry for Genshin Impact's lunch is making its lengthy cutscenes skippable and giving away a 5-star character of your choice

Wuthering Waves, the new action-RPG clearly gunning for Genshin Impact's crown, is making story content skippable and giving away a couple of prized gifts to all players.

Kuro Games' brand spankin' new ARPG Wuthering Waves launched this week to a familiar din of protest related to performance issues like extreme lag, frame-rate dips, crashes, and in some cases, overheated devices. Kuro was quick to issue a statement as well as an "emergency patch" aimed at the worst of these issues, but now it's gone a step further and is straight-up offering some pretty rare gifts as compensation.

But first and foremost, Kuro says an upcoming update will let you skip "most of the story content," and ultimately, the plan is make all story content skippable. This is in effort to give players "more control of your gameplay," and it's also undoubtedly in response to complaints from players saying the cutscenes were giving Metal Gear Solid 4 a run for its money. It's worth noting that Genshin Impact didn't and still doesn't have skippable cutscenes.

Dear Rovers,After yesterday's post, we have some new updates to share with you regarding our future plans for game improvements.- We plan to make every type of story content skippable in future updates, giving you more control over your gameplay. Most of the story content will…May 24, 2024

As for the peace offerings, Kuro is giving all Wuthering Waves players 10 Radiant Tides and one free 5-star Standard Resonator voucher "as a token of gratitude for your support." In case it wasn't already clear, 5-star Resonators are the rarest characters in the game, meaning players can start straight away with a character that should stay viable for a very long time.

That's not all! Kuro also says it's adding the Companion Story for Resonator Yinlin "soon," presumably because players were able to use an exploit to unlock her ahead of her June launch, so why the hell not? Finally, Kuro promises further enhancements to combat "for more satisfying gameplay."

Wuthering Waves is just one of many games like Genshin Impact worthy of your attention.