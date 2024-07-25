My Chemical Romance bassist Mikey Way wishes it could be Christmas everyday with a new "bizarre feel-good" festive comic inspired by classic '80s comedy The 'Burbs

My Chemical Romance bassist Mikey Way has been developing his comics-writing career over the last few years, working on various titles for DC, and recently penning a story for IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White, & Green #2, which he talked to us about here. Now Way is penning a "bizarre feel-good" festive story in the form of limited series Christmas 365.

The four-issue series is co-written by Way and Jonathan Rivera, and drawn by Piotr Kowalski. It will be published by Dark Horse Comics in early December and is described by Rivera as "a satirical comedy about finding balance." It follows the life of Peter Rockwell and his family who are struggling to recover from a recent tragedy. When Peter encounters a Santa at a local mall, however, he "hatches a plan to give his family the best year ever, one Christmas at a time!"

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"Like most kids growing up, I never wanted Christmas to end," said Way in a statement. "When it's over, you're left having to wait an entire year for that magical feeling to return. I would often fantasize…what if it never had to end? That very thought was what sparked this story. But as the saying goes, is too much of a good thing not so good?"

"It's about pursuing your dreams without giving in to the temptation of a world that wants more and more of us each day, and learning the difference between what we want and what we need," added Rivera. "This book is also our love letter to all of the surreal suburban comedies we loved as kids like Better Off Dead and The 'Burbs."

Christmas 365 #1 is published by Dark Horse Comics on December 4.

Did you know that Santa Claus is real in the Marvel universe? And that he's a mutant...