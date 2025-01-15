Assassin's Creed Mirage: A Soar of Eagles is a new prequel comic about the young Fuladh defending his homeland

Dark Horse is partnering with Ubisoft once again to publish the latest instalment in the Assassin's Creed comics franchise. The new three-issue limited series, titled Assassin's Creed Mirage: A Soar of Eagles, acts as a prequel to the most recent game in the franchise. It's written by Michael Avon Oeming, illustrated by artist Mirko Colak, with colors by Lauren Affe, and lettering by Jimmy Bettancourt.

Plot details for the new comic are, so far, a little bit sparse. "Years before the events of Assassin's Creed Mirage, a young Fuladh must return to his homeland to investigate political unrest that could point to a secret Order of the Ancients stronghold," reads the synopsis for the first issue. "But in order to discover what's behind the chaos and violence in Adulis, Fuladh, and Roshan will have to confront a more immediate danger."

Here's Julie Dillon's cover art for the first issue.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Assassin's Creed has had a long and storied history in comics, one which has straddled many different publishers including the likes of IDW, DC, Titan, Massive Publishing, and more. Dark Horse began releasing comics and art books set in the world in 2020 with the Assassin's Creed: Valhalla – Song of Glory limited series, a prequel to the game of the same title. That was followed up with the Forgotten Myths limited series in 2022.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: A Soar of Eagles #1 is published by Dark Horse Comics on March 12.

