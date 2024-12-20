Geralt of Rivia goes head to head with a Witcher from another school in a new comic from X-Men and Flash writer Si Spurrier

Geralt of Rivia continues his adventures in Dark Horse's Witcher comics with The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly, which enlists writer Si Spurrier, known for his work on Marvel's X-Men line as well as his current run on The Flash ongoing series for an adventure in which Geralt faces off with a Witcher from the school of the Bear.

Spurrier is joined by artist Stephen Green, who provides the main covers for the four issue limited series as well as the interior art, as well as colorist José Villarrubia and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou who are both no strangers to The Witcher comics.

Here's a gallery of covers by Green, Mattia De Iulis, Aaron Campbell, and Tim Von Rueden:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"In The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly, Geralt travels to a remote town where a vampire is rumored to be killing the townspeople," reads Dark Horse's official description of The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly. "The bounty has amassed all manner of monster hunters - and among them is another witcher, from the school of the Bear, a fierce competitor for the reward."

Geralt is, of course, a Witcher of the school of the Wolf, so he'll have some different training and skills from his new rival, who will provide an interesting challenge along with having to hunt down the bloodthirsty vampires plaguing the town.

Meanwhile, in the world of video games, CD Projekt Red recently revealed details about the long-awaited Witcher 4, which will feature Ciri as the new Witcher protagonist.

The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly #1 goes on sale April 23.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's everything we know so far about The Witcher 4.