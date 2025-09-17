Geralt returns for another "blood soaked tale" in The Witcher: Blood Stone, a new comic that'll send him monster-hunting in deadly dwarven mines

Between the original books, the beloved RPG series, and the hit Netflix show, Geralt of Rivia is by now a multimedia superstar, and his journeys in the world of comics aren't stopping anytime soon, either. A new, four-issue miniseries called The Witcher: Blood Stone is set to kick off in 2026, sending Geralt into that most dank and deadly of dark fantasy locales: a deadly dwarven mine.

"Ancient dwarven mines have attracted treasure hunters," the official plot description goes, "and local legend has it that a horned beast is killing them. With no signs of an attack, Geralt surveys the land, but the mountains are deadly, and the mines even deadlier. And in the labyrinth of the dwarven caves, what remains is best left untouched."

Blood Stone is written by Daniel Freedman, who previously wrote dark fantasy series Birdking and the post apocalyptic tale of Kali. Pius Bak is on art duty, coming from work on the fantasy adventure Slightly Exaggerated and supernatural crime series Godfather of Hell. Colorist Roman Titov (who previously worked on Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams) and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (who worked on the similarly related The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly) round out the creative team.

"I am thrilled to leave my mark on the legendary long-running fantasy The Witcher," Freedman says in a statement. "Geralt and I share a lot of the same sensibilities and getting to weave a blood soaked tale about the true monster of man is always an opportunity I relish."

The series kicks off when Blood Stone #1 launches on January 28, 2026. The series will feature cover art from Bak, and variant covers for #1 will be provided by Gigi Cavenago, Gigi Cavenago, and Patrycja Podkościelny. You can see a gallery of those covers above.

"Daniel Freedman has written one of the best dark fantasy comic books ever, Birdking," CD Projekt Red's franchise creative editor/writer Marcin Zwierzchowski says in a statement. "So inviting him to tell his own story in the world of The Witcher felt like a perfect match. Together with Pius Bak and Roman Titov they formed a dream team that crafted a wonderful story about greed and wounds that do not heal."

