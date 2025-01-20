10 years after the original comic, Mark Millar's feel-good superhero series Huck returns for a sequel

Well, it's certainly been a minute, but Mark Millar and Rafael Albuquerque's big-hearted superhero Huck is set to return in 2025 – 10 years after the character's first and only comic series to date.

Huck: Big Bad World is a new six-issue limited series from Millar and Albuquerque, plus colorist Dave McCaig, and letterer Clem Robins. It revisits the titular small town gas station worker, an autistic man with superpowers who lives his life by the rule of doing one good deed every day.

"After being exposed as a super-powered person and hunting down the doctor who gave him – and his mother – their powers, it would seem like Huck could finally get back to the simple life he'd come to love, making folks in his small town feel safe and cared for by doing one good deed a day and being the real change anyone would want to see in the world," reads Dark Horse's synopsis for the new series. "But then a mysterious man tells him he and his mother aren't the ONLY super-people out in the world; many are hiding, just like them."

Image 1 of 2 Rafael Albuquerque's cover for Huck: Big Bad World #1. (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) The black and white variant for Huck: Big Bad World #1. (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Albuquerque will illustrate each cover, with the first issue also offering a black and white variant (see above), and a variant by Jae Lee.

"Stoked to team up again with Mark on the sequel of our very first collaboration," said Albuquerque in a statement about the new series. "I missed these characters so much, and about 10 years later, returning to them still feels fresh and exciting."

The well-received original series of Huck ran between November 2015 and April 2016 and was, in part, inspired by Millar having a visceral reaction to watching Man of Steel, as the writer explained to us all those years ago...

Huck: Big Bad World #1 is published by Dark Horse Comics on May 14.

