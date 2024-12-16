Cullen Bunn has an ace up his sleeve with Arcana Royale – a new high stakes supernatural thriller set in the world of gambling

Cullen Bunn remains one of the most prolific writers in comics – and he's showing no signs of slowing down! The Harrow County creator is back in April 2025 with a new four-issue limited series illustrated by Shadow Roads artist Zamudio, colored by Bill Crabtree, and lettered by Josh Reed.

In Arcana Royale, Hudson Tremaine is a high-stakes gambler who has won big in her career, but made a lot of enemies along the way. When she gets embroiled in a new, and mysterious tournament named the Arcanos Mysterinos, however, she realizes that she may have bitten off far more than she can chew: her rival players are demons and demigods – and she's playing to save the world!

Here's the cover for the first issue, followed by a couple of unlettered interior pages which give a hint at the supernatural flavor of the new comic...

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) Unlettered pages from Arcana Royale #1. (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics) Unlettered pages from Arcana Royale #1. (Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"Arcana Royale has been in the works for a while now and I'm excited for people to get to read it," said Bunn in a statement about the new comic. "This is a story about controlling your own fate (even if you have to cheat a little) in the face of overwhelming odds. There's a little bit of Hudson Tremaine... or at least there should be... in each and everyone of us."

"It's my pleasure to escort you through the world of Cullen's imagination in Arcana Royale where we get to play with the sublime alchemy that connects the glamor of Las Vegas and the darkness of the arcane," added Zamudio. "I'm also elated to present my first full collaboration with Bill. He and I both jumped into this project with a shared vision and some bold new techniques to bring it to life."

Arcana Royale #1 is published by Dark Horse Comics in April 23, 2025.

