Diablo: Dawn of Hatred launches on Free Comic Book Day – 7 years after Titan announced that it would publish comics set in the world of Blizzard's dungeon crawler

Titan is set to release a new series of Diablo comics, seven years after the publisher first announced that it would be releasing titles set in the world of Blizzard's dungeon crawler. The new series, Diablo: Dawn of Hatred, will be written by Cullen Bunn and illustrated by artist Daniele Serra, working with colorist Jovanna Plata. It's set after the events of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, the game's recent expansion pack.

While concrete plot details about the new comic are currently sparse, Titan has revealed that it "explores the depths and misery of Sanctuary as it struggles to rebuild after the cataclysmic events of Diablo 4 and its first expansion Vessel of Hatred."

What's more, fans will be able to get their first glimpse of the comic on Free Comic Book Day, May 3, with the release of a special primer issue. There's no cover art just yet, but Titan has released a series of character design sheets by Daniele Serra.

This is not the first Diablo Comic. DC published a five-issue limited series based on the game all the way back in 2011, which was later collected as Diablo: Sword of Justice. Over a decade later Blizzard themselves published Diablo: Legends of the Barbarian - Bul-Kathos, a standalone graphic novel covering the life of the titular barbarian. It was followed up earlier this year by Diablo: Legends of the Necromancer - Rathma.

Titan was originally due to publish a four-issue limited series by the legendary Marv Wolfman and artist Piotr Kowalski in 2018, but it was cancelled shortly before publication with no official explanation why. Diablo: Dawn of Hatred is unrelated to that book and is a brand new story from an entirely different creative team.

Diablo: Dawn of Hatred Free Comic Book Edition is published by Titan Comics on May 3, 2025.

