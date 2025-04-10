Jay and Silent Bob make their way to Riverdale in new covers for Kevin Smith's unlikely Archie crossover comic

Two of the wackiest characters of the '90s are coming to Riverdale as Jay and Silent Bob find their way into the company of Archie Andrews and his pals in a new comic. And now, we've got a pair of covers for the one-shot, written by Kevin Smith himself alongside artist Fernando Ruiz, inker Rich Koslowksi, and colorist Matt Herms, including one drawn by longtime superhero/action artist Phil Hester, who previously collaborated with Smith on his Green Arrow run of the '00s, and Archie artist par excellence Dan Parent.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Archie Comics) (Image credit: Archie Comics)

For those who aren't as familiar with director and writer Kevin Smith's oeuvre, he's the comedy auteur responsible for the Clerks film series, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and more films all starring himself and his burned-out buddy Jason Mewes as Jay and Silent Bob, a pair of stoner ne'er-do-wells with hearts of gold.

If that sounds a little… adult… for a pair of Archie guest stars, well, you're correct, as the one-shot, titled Archie Meets Jay and Silent Bob, is billed specifically for mature audiences. And with Kevin Smith himself writing, I'm definitely expecting some raunchy, raucous fun.

"SNOOCHIE BOOCHIES, ARCHIE FANS!! Yes, you read that right - acclaimed writer, director, actor, producer, and podcaster Kevin Smith takes the teens you know and love from Riverdale on the wildest ride of their lives," reads Archie's official description of the comic. "What’s supposed to be a summer job at Quick Stop for Archie Andrews turns into so much more; from a budding friendship with co-worker Randal Graves, crashing a Pussycats concert, a potential new love interest, Jay and Silent Bob being, well, Jay and Silent Bob, and a musical number that will be burned into your brain forever."

"Plus, could Jay and Silent Bob even help Archie to finally choose between Betty and Veronica?" it asks. "SNOOGANS!! Featuring legendary Archie artists Fernando Ruiz and inker Rich Koslowksi, this is a DOUBLE-SIZED, CAN'T-MISS event FOR MATURE AUDIENCES unlike anything we’ve ever done before!"

Archie meets Jay and Silent Bob #1 goes on sale July 9.

