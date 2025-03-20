"Something for true collectors": CD Projekt CEO shares his nostalgia for the "super retro" Witcher comics that are coming out in English for the first time

CD Projekt Red CEO Michał Nowakowski wants us all to know about a new English release of the original Witcher comic books. He says they're for "true collectors."

First released between 1992 and 1993, Nowakowski tweets: "This is the first ever English release of the original comic books authored by two artists I had [the] pleasure to know who are sadly no longer with us (Boguslaw Polch - art, and Maciej Parowski - writing)."

The art on the cover doesn't look like any version of Geralt I've ever seen in the modern day, but Nowakowski reminds us that it's "retro" because it was made in the '90s. That version of Geralt has certainly seen some things though, I can tell that much.

This is the first ever English release of the original comic books authored by two artists I had a pleasure to know who are sadly no longer with us (Boguslaw Polch - art, and Maciej Parowski - writing). Yes, this is super retro but keep in mind it was released back in 1992-1993.… https://t.co/shvpaDBaonMarch 19, 2025

The English edition comes with all six comics and only costs $30, which is a much lower price than I thought they'd be selling for. If you want to buy it you can find all the information on Dark Horse's website, right here.

This comic is clearly important to Nowakowski, as he writes, "I remember buying the original Polish release issue in the newsagent kiosks. Something for true collectors." It's easy to forget that The Witcher started out as a series of books long before it became a video game. To me it all began with The Witcher 3, but I've never claimed to be a die-hard fan of the franchise.

If you're hungry for more monster-hunting RPG action, check out our list of games like The Witcher 3 that you can play right now.