"Something for true collectors": CD Projekt CEO shares his nostalgia for the "super retro" Witcher comics that are coming out in English for the first time

News
By published

That Geralt has seen some stuff...

Witcher comics Geralt
(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

CD Projekt Red CEO Michał Nowakowski wants us all to know about a new English release of the original Witcher comic books. He says they're for "true collectors."

First released between 1992 and 1993, Nowakowski tweets: "This is the first ever English release of the original comic books authored by two artists I had [the] pleasure to know who are sadly no longer with us (Boguslaw Polch - art, and Maciej Parowski - writing)."

The art on the cover doesn't look like any version of Geralt I've ever seen in the modern day, but Nowakowski reminds us that it's "retro" because it was made in the '90s. That version of Geralt has certainly seen some things though, I can tell that much.

The English edition comes with all six comics and only costs $30, which is a much lower price than I thought they'd be selling for. If you want to buy it you can find all the information on Dark Horse's website, right here.

This comic is clearly important to Nowakowski, as he writes, "I remember buying the original Polish release issue in the newsagent kiosks. Something for true collectors." It's easy to forget that The Witcher started out as a series of books long before it became a video game. To me it all began with The Witcher 3, but I've never claimed to be a die-hard fan of the franchise.

If you're hungry for more monster-hunting RPG action, check out our list of games like The Witcher 3 that you can play right now.

See more PC Gaming News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Witcher 3 Geralt
The Witcher series' new book offers a blast to Geralt's teenage past dubbed Crossroads of Ravens, and it'll be out in English this fall
The Witcher 3
The Witcher fans in shambles after a new book reveals just how old Geralt really is
The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly
Geralt of Rivia goes head to head with a Witcher from another school in a new comic from X-Men and Flash writer Si Spurrier
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
Still plagued by Gwent memes, The Witcher 3 director's new vampire RPG makes you think twice about playing mini-games while the world burns
The Witcher 3
As The Witcher 3 prepares for its 10th anniversary, Geralt's voice actor explains why its popularity still endures: "There are very few games since that have approached that level of immersive storytelling"
A screenshot from The Witcher 1, showing Geralt slashing at a hairy beast
Netflix's The Witcher casts its first game-exclusive character with a Witcher 1 deep-cut who Geralt first took care of in the 2007 RPG
Latest in Dark Horse Comics
Witcher comics Geralt
"Something for true collectors": CD Projekt CEO shares his nostalgia for the "super retro" Witcher comics that are coming out in English for the first time
The Umbrella Academy.
The Umbrella Academy is returning to comics with a new storyline featuring the Sparrows from season 3 of the TV show
Huck runs with a heart-shaped box.
10 years after the original comic, Mark Millar's feel-good superhero series Huck returns for a sequel
Cover art for Assassin&#039;s Creed Mirage: A Soar of Eagles.
Assassin's Creed Mirage: A Soar of Eagles is a new prequel comic about the young Fuladh defending his homeland
Yeb and the other characters from Bowling With Corpses.
Hellboy creator Mike Mignola introduces a new folk horror shared world in Bowling With Corpses that will "Take inspiration from old stories and make them our own"
The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly
Geralt of Rivia goes head to head with a Witcher from another school in a new comic from X-Men and Flash writer Si Spurrier
Latest in News
Witcher comics Geralt
"Something for true collectors": CD Projekt CEO shares his nostalgia for the "super retro" Witcher comics that are coming out in English for the first time
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 pale vampire elf Astarion, a man with curly white hair and red eyes
A new Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 stress test update is here, targeting "several crashes and gameplay fixes" while it "brings us closer to release" of the RPG's big update
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fan compiles all the teasers the show hasn't used yet, and it seems Wilson Fisk's scariest scene is still to come
A purple snake wearing a green and gold crest coiled around a pillar with wisteria in bloom
This MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm card might be the prettiest I've seen
Demon Slayer
AnimeJapan 2025: times, dates, panel schedule – and all the possible big announcements
Arcane
Arcane Season 2 gets one last dance as the League of Legends spin-off animators return to bring Jinx and Ekko back to the series' most iconic song
More about dark horse
The Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy is returning to comics with a new storyline featuring the Sparrows from season 3 of the TV show
Yeb and the other characters from Bowling With Corpses.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola introduces a new folk horror shared world in Bowling With Corpses that will "Take inspiration from old stories and make them our own"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Is Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer and does it have co-op?
See more latest
Most Popular
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 pale vampire elf Astarion, a man with curly white hair and red eyes
A new Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 stress test update is here, targeting "several crashes and gameplay fixes" while it "brings us closer to release" of the RPG's big update
A screenshot from an animated cutscene in Persona 4 Golden, showing Teddie and protagonist Yu Narukami stood looking surprised.
Persona 4 fans are in shambles as website domain for "p4re" appears, potentially following in the footsteps of the Persona 3 Reload announcement
Demon Slayer
AnimeJapan 2025: times, dates, panel schedule – and all the possible big announcements
A purple snake wearing a green and gold crest coiled around a pillar with wisteria in bloom
This MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm card might be the prettiest I've seen
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fan compiles all the teasers the show hasn't used yet, and it seems Wilson Fisk's scariest scene is still to come
Jai Courtney in Dangerous Animals
The first trailer for The Suicide Squad star's new serial killer movie makes Jaws look like Finding Nemo
Yasuke swinging a sword at an enemy and splattering blood during the trailer for Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows.
Assassin's Creed Shadows has an innovative accessibility feature for hard-of-hearing and neurodiverse players, and I hope it becomes the industry standard
Arcane
Arcane Season 2 gets one last dance as the League of Legends spin-off animators return to bring Jinx and Ekko back to the series' most iconic song
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Idris Elba
A Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty cinematic lead endured a "personal nightmare" bringing Idris Elba to life because of his "very specific eyebrows" – "how he moves them is amazing"
Ark: Survival Evolved
Just days after hinting at Ark 2, a new AI-generated trailer for Ark: Survival Evolved's upcoming aquatic DLC drops – and fans aren't impressed