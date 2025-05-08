Amid Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's turn-based hype, Square Enix asks JRPG fans "what's the best combat system" in its catalog and shares "some games with brilliant battles"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has managed the arduous task of making turn-based combat – a 30-something-year-old system – feel fresh and topical, and even the turn-based monarchs at JRPG innovator Square Enix seem to be taking notice. In a new blog post, with a voraciousness it does not display in other recent posts, Square Enix asks fans to review its "brilliant battle systems."

"There are many elements you need for a truly great RPG: a compelling world, memorable characters or an excellent soundtrack, for example," writes Square Enix editorial manager Duncan Heaney. "But one of the most important of all is the battle system."

"What's the best combat system in a Square Enix game?" the developer continues to ask on Twitter. "What's your favorite?"

The 2 million (and counting) people who've bought Expedition 33 recently are a good group to ask. Producer and Sandfall Interactive co-founder François Meurisse told us earlier this spring, at GDC 2025, that the French RPG was proudly inspired by "Final Fantasy 10" and "the earlier ones on PlayStation, like 7, 8, and 9" – Square Enix games mostly defined by both style and turn-based substance.

But in recent years, Square Enix has distanced the Final Fantasy franchise from its golden days as a turn-based goldmine. Now, industry analyst Rhys Elliott tells GamesIndustry.biz that the developer is "probably kicking itself. Expedition 33 has given RPG fans something they always wanted."

If the... interesting timing of Square Enix's celebratory blog is any indication, I'm guessing the company may indeed be experiencing a little jealousy. Or perhaps it saw RPG combat systems were white-hot and wanted to join the discussion. Or maybe this blog was weeks or months in the making, who knows.

Of course, Square Enix sits on a mountain of its own merits, too, or "bombastic battle systems," as Heaney calls them, which it represents in its blog with games like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Octopath Traveler 2, and Valkyrie Elysium. Bravely Default gets a shoutout, too, and it was one of the most innovative turn-based games in years.

Square sorts these games by turn-based, real-time action, and "hybrid" systems like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth's. Action systems have definitely grown in popularity, but as Metaphor: ReFantazio's battle lead told us, there's a certain something you only get with turn-based games.

"Each one offers a unique experience, so whether you're looking for all-out action or tense turn-based tactics, there's something for everyone," Heaney concludes.

Forget Fortnite Festival – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on Expert difficulty is secretly the rhythm game I've been waiting years for.