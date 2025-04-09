Final Fantasy 14's annual Hatching Tide event is here, but its one limited-time reward has left some fans of the MMO disappointed: "You're serious, a parasol?"

As Square Enix gears up for the return of its annual Hatching Tide event in Final Fantasy 14 , fans of the MMO have taken to the big ol' web to share their disappointment at the one limited-time reward they can get – a parasol.

The Hatching Tide event arrives every year during the spring, and it's usually accompanied by an array of limited-time items to snag, ranging from cosmetics to mounts. This year's big rewards aren't so big, however – in fact, there's only one, and it's a chocobo-themed golden parasol. While this reward might seem like a fair one to those less acquainted with Hatching Tides of previous years, longtime fans aren't too impressed.

A recent online post announcing the event proves as much, with dedicated players taking to the comments to express their dismay. One questions whether Square Enix is pulling a prank with the reward. "You're serious, a parasol?" Another fan criticizes the parasol when other, arguably better items are available for real money via the Mog Station. "And here's where the dying game makes all good rewards cash shop only, and you get a yellow umbrella."

It's cloudy with a chance of floating eggs this Hatching-tide! Read on for a preview of what to egg-spect as this colorful springtime festival returns to Eorzea! 🐣 https://t.co/YnzRUsKWPc pic.twitter.com/7MiwXlCx9SApril 7, 2025

Elsewhere, a Reddit thread regarding this year's Hatching Tide event sees players sharing similar thoughts. "Definitely a reward obtained through a seasonal event," jokes a fan. Below their response, another simply lists every Hatching Tide reward since 2014 – and 2025 is, to say the least, nothing to boast about. In 2017, the MMO gave participants a whole mount and furniture, while in 2022, it rewarded them with a minion, emote, and housing items.

As a big Final Fantasy 14 stan myself, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't sad to see what this year's reward is. While the parasol is admittedly cute, this Hatching Tide feels like a mediocre event compared to its predecessors. I don't think Square Enix will ever manage a cooler spring reward than the 2024 mount, Peatie, the goobbue maiden, though – but at this point, I'd be thrilled to see any sort of minion or mount (or anything other than a parasol at all).

