Alpha Dratini in Pokemon Legends: Z-A is obviously the high standard of Dratini and dragon Pokemon, and finding one is not easy. Pokemon Legends: Z-A doesn't make much effort to let you know where to find such a thing, despite the fact that Mega Dragonite has been a major part of the sales pitch around Pokemon ZA. Fortunately we've found the location of an Alpha Dratini, and it's one that's relatively easy for you to reach.

Where to find Alpha Dratini in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You can find an Alpha Dratini in Pokemon ZA on top of the roof of Restaurant Le Nah, South of Wild Zone 6 on the East side of Lumiose City. If it doesn't spawn in, try coming back at a different time of the day to see if it appears.

The Alpha Dratini here should be level 38, making it pretty powerful and not easy to catch for early players. If you want a lower level, non-Alpha version, you can find level 28 Dratini on the rooftops of Bleu Sector 9, below Wild Zone 10. Obviously they're not as powerful, but it'll be more achievable for early players to get these weaker dragon Pokemon.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Want other popular, powerful Pokemon in your team? Find out where to get a Pokemon Legends: Z-A Riolu, as well as how to evolve it into the beloved Lucario, or discover where to find the legendary Pokemon Legends: Z-A Yoga Master location for the side quest!

