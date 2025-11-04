A Pokemon Legends: Z-A Alpha Gogoat is the obvious solution to Side Quest 63, also known as "An Extra Large Gogoat", as the questgiver asks you to find an XL version of the titular Pokemon. The problem is that while Gogoat and its prior evolution Skiddo are relatively common in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, finding a massive Alpha variant is a lot harder. Fortunately there are at least a couple of locations for you to look, and we'll show you where to find an Alpha Gogoat below – or how to make your own.

Alpha Gogoat location in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are two ways to get an extra large Alpha Gogoat in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, both of which we've tested.

Wild Zone 3. It is possible to find Alpha Skiddo here, which will evolve into an Alpha Gogoat when they reach Level 32. However, it is pretty low odds – it took me roughly forty five minutes of respawning and revisiting Wild Zone 3 before one appeared. If one isn't there, fast travel across the map and back, or use a bench to change the time of day.

It is possible to find which will evolve into an Alpha Gogoat when they reach Level 32. However, it is pretty low odds – it took me roughly forty five minutes of respawning and revisiting Wild Zone 3 before one appeared. If one isn't there, fast travel across the map and back, or use a bench to change the time of day. Wild Zone 20. If you've completed the main story and unlocked Wild Zone 20, random Alpha Pokemon tend to spawn under the central tower, including Alpha Gogoat! However, there is also very low odds of it actually being Gogoat, as there are dozens of Alpha Pokemon in the game.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

With this in mind, the best thing you can do is fast travel between Wild Zones 3 and 20, rolling the dice each time into either an Alpha Skiddo or Gogoat spawns in either location.

Once you have it, bring it back to Lugo the questgiver to complete Side Quest 63. However, keep in mind that you actually lose the Pokemon in the process! Unlike the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Flabebe colors quest and others like it, where simply having caught the right Pokemon is enough, in this case you give up your Gogoat and won't get it back afterwards, so make sure you won't miss it.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While exploring the city, find out where to find Pokemon Legends: Z-A Occa Berries, or discover how to learn the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Psycho Cut move for a haircutting side quest!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.