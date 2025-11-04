Psycho Cut in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a move needed to complete Side mission 87, "Becoming a Peerless Furfrou Trimmer", not to mention that fact that it's just a decent move in its own right. Not only that, but Psycho Cut is a powerful move often associated with the fan favourite Pokemon Absol… but that's changed in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, as we'll explain below, as well as covering how to learn the move Psycho Cut for yourself.

How to learn the Pokemon Legends Z-A Psycho Cut move

If you want to have a Pokemon with the move Psycho Cut in Legends ZA, it's worth being clear that there is no Psycho Cut TM in the game. However, any of the following Pokemon can learn Psycho Cut naturally at the marked levels.

Kadabra – level 20

– level 20 Alakazam – level 20

– level 20 Honedge – level 22

– level 22 Doublade – level 22

– level 22 Aegislash (Shield Forme) – level 22

– level 22 Gallade – level 42

– level 42 Inkay – level 33

– level 33 Malamar – level 33

– level 33 Metang – level 34

– level 34 Metagross – level 34

A lot of these, like Inkay in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, won't be accessible until the later portions of the game, but then again, neither is the side quest that requires the move Psycho Cut, so that shouldn't be an issue. If you want to get it as early as possible, you can find Abra on the rooftops in Wild Zone 1, then level it up until it evolves into Kadabra.

Can Absol learn Psycho Cut in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

No, Absol cannot learn the move Psycho Cut at all in Legends Z-A. In certain previous games Absol was capable of learning this attack, but that's clearly been changed for some reason. Having caught an Absol and levelled it up myself, I can confirm that at no point does Psycho Cut appear on its movelist, sorry to say.

