The Pokemon Legends: Z-A Metal Coat is hard to find, but there are actually several locations dotted around the game where players can find one. Pokemon Legends: Z-A has several merchants that sell items associated with held power-ups and evolution, but there's a specific one that'll sell you a Metal Coat, not to mention several side quests that will give you a free one as a reward for completing them! We'll lay out all the ways to get it in Pokemon Legends: Z-A below.

How to get a Pokemon Legends: Z-A Metal Coat

To get a Metal Coat in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, you can do any of the following at the points marked on the map.

Purchase them from the NPC merchant inside Racine Construction for $4980 each (you can buy them infinitely). Complete Side Mission 101 "Steadfast As Steel". This is a simple battle with an MZ Grunt who uses Steel Pokemon. Afterwards, she'll give you a Metal Coat as a reward. Complete Side Mission 114 "A Feather From Skarmory". A chef will ask you to get him a Skarmory feather from Wild Area 17. Go to the roof and interact with the red glint to trigger a battle with the Skarmory and beat it to get the Metal Coat.

You'll have to progress the game sufficiently to unlock some of these – for example, the merchant in Racine Construction probably won't be unlocked until you complete the questline that starts with the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Canari quiz answers. Meanwhile, the other two quests won't be accessible until main mission 35 or further on.

How to use a Metal Coat in Pokemon Legend: Z-A

A Metal Coat in Pokemon ZA boosts the power of Steel-type moves when held, but it also is used to trigger the following evolutions:

Onix to Steelix

Scyther to Scizor

These Pokemon Legends: Z-A evolutions are triggered when either Onix or Scyther are given a Metal Coat to hold, and then you trade them. Once the trade is complete, the option to evolve them should be active.

