All Pokemon Legends: Z-A Canari quiz answers
Canari in Pokemon ZA asks her fans (and you) a series of quiz questions
The Pokemon Legends: Z-A Canari quiz is a public series of questions given to the streamer's fans, which you'll need to pass if you want to have a proper battle with her. Rather than a test of knowledge, Pokemon Legends: Z-A treats this more as a test of memory, with the info given to you in advance and then challenging you to recall it. It's not particularly difficult, as your ally Naveen is helping you throughout, but just in case, here are all the quiz answers revealed for an easy A!
All answers for the Canari quiz in Pokemon Legends: Z-A
Below we've got all the correct answers for Canari's fan quiz, laid out in order from when you first arrive at the Electrical Substation in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.
- Entry Password:
- Let's Go, DYN4M0!
- True or false? I'm crazy good at falling-block puzzle games.
- True
- True or false? Macarons are my favourite food.
- False
- True or false? Electric-type Pokémon are my fave!
- True
At this point you'll have a break in the quiz, following a series of mission objectives to procure a particular snack for Canari's Elektross. Eventually though you'll come back to the Substation, and have to win in a battle against another fan of Canari's for the chance to meet her. However, before that you'll be asked one more question.
- When I was a kid, I played my first games on a laptop. Who owned the laptop?
- Grandpa.
At this point the mission will move on – the quiz is over! You'll have to progress to a new location to meet Canari herself and finally confront her in a proper battle, so make sure that you're prepared for that encounter.
