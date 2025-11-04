Occa Berries in Pokemon Legends: Z-A can prove surprisingly powerful for such a humble little item, as giving one to your team to hold can stop super effective Fire attacks from being super effective! However, Pokemon Legends: Z-A isn't particularly clear about where to find them, so we'll reveal where to find Occa Berries and their locations in-game below.

Where to find Occa Berries in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Occa Berries in Pokemon ZA can be found randomly on grassy areas, but it's a low chance and not reliable in any major way. Instead, the far better option is to buy them from either of the two market stands shown on the map above, one in a little courtyard near Wild Area 3, and the other one actually inside Wild Area 8 itself.



Though these stalls are only open during the day and close at night, when open you can buy unlimited Occa Berries from them for 200 Pokedollars each, a very low price. It's definitely worth buying a few of them or any equivalent berries you get a lot of use out of, as each Berry is consumed when used to prevent that increased damage, effectively making them single-use each time.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Otherwise, your best chance of finding berries of all sorts is to look for the telltale sparkles that mark items, specifically in grassy areas beneath trees or around bushes in the Pokemon Legends: Z-A map. Random berries can be acquired this way, though there are a lot of berries in the game and no guarantee you'll get the ones you want, especially as they don't seem to all have the same odds of appearing.



