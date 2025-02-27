Pokemon TCG Pocket is finally getting ranked matches along with a special event, and a new set of cards adding God itself to the gacha

Today's Pokemon Presents livestream brought all sorts of exciting news for dedicated fans of the franchise, including a sneak peek at what's to come in the Pokemon Trading Card Pocket app – and it seems some long-awaited features are underway.

The first news to drop for Pokemon TCG Pocket was a look at the game's upcoming themed expansion: Triumphant Light. Centering around God-like Pokemon Arceus, the new content includes a booster pack headed by the almighty creature, who is also featured on an EX card within the set. Triumphant Light is set to launch tomorrow, February 28, when players will be able to tear into its booster packs for a shot at landing Arceus.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Triumphant Light | Coming February 28! - YouTube Watch On

Other potential Triumphant Light booster pack grabs include Garchomp EX, Glaceon EX, Leafeon EX, and Probopass EX. That's not all the new trailer for Pokemon TCG Pocket shows, however. A special event commemorating Pokemon Day is here, and fans can obtain unique booster packs guaranteed to contain at least one card of four-diamond rarity or higher each before the celebration comes to an end on April 30.

Players will also be delighted to hear that the hotly anticipated ranked matches are actually coming to fruition in Pokemon TCG Pocket and will be available "at the end of March," as revealed in the trailer. There's no telling what the exact date ranked will drop is, but there's plenty of Pokemon goodness to look forward to regardless – between TCG Pocket and other games, like Pokemon Legends Z-A, which is arriving "late 2025."

