Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are now horror games thanks to these disturbing bugs

There's been a lot of chatter about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bugs on launch day, and there's certainly a lot to talk about - but now we've crossed the line from performance issues and visual artifacts to true nightmare fuel.

You see that thing in the image above, right? It's not just me? It's got such a creepypasta or SCP vibe I've gotta make sure. That comes from a clip by a Japanese Twitter user showing off some of the, er, side effects of the game's multiplayer features. Apparently, sometimes when a co-op partner hops aboard a Pokemon mount, they'll just go full Attack on Titan.

#ポケモンSV #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/WQ2CuMDXrcNovember 18, 2022 See more

We haven't seen that specific glitch replicated elsewhere just yet, but it seems more than one upsetting visual misstep happens in multiplayer. Take a look at the clip from Reddit below. A pair of trainers attempt to go for a selfie just before a Fletchling flies through one of their heads and gets stuck flapping on the rock wall in the background. The trainer in the background then starts clapping - by dislocating her own elbow and repeatedly slapping the misshapen limb.

Admittedly I skipped Scorn, but Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are quickly becoming the most disturbing horror games I've seen all year. It seems these specific terrors are tied to playing to playing with a co-op partner, so for once safety comes from being alone.

Players have been able to find some temporary relief from Scarlet and Violet's performance issues by simply resetting the game, but that's not enough to get Pokemon fans to fully overlook the duology's problems.

If you're willing to brave the terrors, these are the best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters to choose.