Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players fix performance issues by resetting the game

By Hirun Cryer
published

It's only a temporary workaround

Pokemon Scarlet Violet starters best evolutions
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have dire performance issues, but players think they've found a workaround.

Both new Pokemon games have just launched, but comments have been circulating for a few days on Scarlet and Violet's performance issues. Now, though, a Twitter user claims they've found a solution to the performance issues, which apparently can be remedied simply by resetting the game.

According to the Twitter user, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet suffer from huge memory leaks whenever the player character enters any city in either game. As such, resetting your game at any point after entering a city can render those specific performance issues null and void.

That's not all, though. As for the litany of other performance issues in Scarlet and Violet, resetting either version of the game on your Nintendo Switch will also solve that mountain of issues - meaning there is a workaround for the problems players are facing.

For a bit of clarification on what we mean by "resetting" Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, all you need to do is close the game and re-open it on your Nintendo Switch. Some users claim that the performance issues will eventually rear their heads again as time goes by, but repeating the process of rebooting the Pokemon games temporarily alleviates the performance woes.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's performance issues focus on frame rate drops. Our own Pokemon Scarlet and Violet review noted as much, writing that performance and graphics were especially bad, "often painfully so." It's been a rough start to life for the two new Gen 9 games.

Check out our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gym Leaders guide for all the info you need to know about the opponents you'll be facing off against. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.