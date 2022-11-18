Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players fix performance issues by resetting the game

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have dire performance issues, but players think they've found a workaround.

Both new Pokemon games have just launched, but comments have been circulating for a few days on Scarlet and Violet's performance issues. Now, though, a Twitter user claims they've found a solution to the performance issues, which apparently can be remedied simply by resetting the game.

According to the Twitter user, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet suffer from huge memory leaks whenever the player character enters any city in either game. As such, resetting your game at any point after entering a city can render those specific performance issues null and void.

That's not all, though. As for the litany of other performance issues in Scarlet and Violet, resetting either version of the game on your Nintendo Switch will also solve that mountain of issues - meaning there is a workaround for the problems players are facing.

For a bit of clarification on what we mean by "resetting" Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, all you need to do is close the game and re-open it on your Nintendo Switch. Some users claim that the performance issues will eventually rear their heads again as time goes by, but repeating the process of rebooting the Pokemon games temporarily alleviates the performance woes.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's performance issues focus on frame rate drops. Our own Pokemon Scarlet and Violet review noted as much, writing that performance and graphics were especially bad, "often painfully so." It's been a rough start to life for the two new Gen 9 games.

