Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders: Every character confirmed so far

The new Paldea region is home to eight Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders that we'll have to defeat in battle to earn the rank of Champion. In the very first open-world setting in the series, gyms will be dotted around different locations along Victory Road, but unlike previous games, you'll be able to take them on in any order as you explore the region. To become the very best (like no one ever was), Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also present you with a Gym Test, which you'll have to pass before you can even challenge the gym leader to a battle. Each test is said to be unique to each gym, but they'll allow you to learn about the city or town you're in, or more about the leader you're taking on.

Alongside the new leaders, we'll also be introduced to other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet characters who will have a role to play during our adventures along Victory Road. Once you've earned all of the gym badges in previous Pokemon entries, you have the chance to take on the Pokemon League, which is the highest level tournament in the region. It looks like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will continue this tradition with Geeta, the chairwoman of the Pokemon League. As the most skilled trainer "of all", Geeta is said to be on the lookout for fellow talents who wish to conquer the League.

Just like Pokemon games past, the gym leaders in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet all have their own distinctive personalities and styles that can often be complemented by the Pokemon types they battle with. Below, we've gathered together all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders confirmed so far, along with any details we know about each character.

Grusha

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Grusha is the leader of the Glaseado gym and was one of the first Pokemon Scarlet and Violet characters shown when the early trailers for the upcoming Switch games dropped. As an Ice-type specialist, the Glaseado gym leader's partner is the ice-type Terra Whale Pokemon Cetitan (opens in new tab) – who is one of the new critters Game Freak has revealed so far that we'll be able to add to our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex . Cetitan has five horns and is able to collect ice energy and freeze its surroundings using the horn that sits on its upper jaw. Rather fittingly, Grusha's sense of style also reflects the icy theme, with him sporting light blue hair and a very cosy looking scarf, complete with a Pokeball decal.

Before becoming a full-time gym leader, Grusha used to be a professional snowboarder and is known for being generally "coolheaded". Interestingly, it looks like we'll get to see new sides of him during the heat of battle, which is said to bring out emotions he usually pushes away.

Brassius

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Brassius is the gym leader of Artazon, a new town we'll be adventuring to that's said to be full of flowers and art. It makes sense then that Brassius is a specialist in Grass-type Pokemon who aptly wears a belt made up of thorns. We don't yet know which Pokemon he'll have, but the official website (opens in new tab) shows a Sudowoodo on his official page that appears to be using the new Terastallzing mechanic . As a character whose moniker is the "Verdant Virtuoso", Brassius is said to think of Pokemon battles as works of art. As such, he's in always in search of "artistic quality" and uses his gym in Artazon to "judge a trainer's aesthetic sensibilities" (opens in new tab).

Iono

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Iono is the gym leader of Levincia who specializes in Electric-type Pokemon. As we saw in the reveal trailer (opens in new tab) for the new character, Iono is also a streamer and influencer in the Paldea region who refers to themselves as a "bit of a celeb" in the world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With Magnemite hair clips and an oversized jacket in a signature yellow, Iono looks every bit the part of an electric personality, too. We don't yet know who their partner Pokemon will be, but in the trailer Iono challenges us to guess by describing a squishy, sluggish, cute, electric-type Pokemon that expands and contracts to generate electricity in its belly. Could this be a new addition?

Want to know more about the upcoming Pokemon adventure? Here's a rundown of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries.